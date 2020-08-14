Stamp released marking reinstatement of Bangabandhu’s studentship

Bangladesh Post Office has released a Tk 10 postage stamp, a Tk 10 opening day cover and a Tk 5 data card, commemorating reinstatement of the studentship of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina formally unveiled the commemorative postage stamp, opening day envelop and the data card at a ceremony at her official residence Ganobhabn on Friday.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Hasina used a special chancellor.

Dhaka University Authority in a decision reinstated studentship of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 14, 2010 – sixty-one years after Bangabandhu was expelled from Dhaka University for his role in a movement of fourth class employees.

In the decision of reinstatement of the studentship, the Dhaka University authorities termed the expulsion of Bangabandhu in 1949 “undemocratic and unjust”.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister unveiled Tk 90 valued 18 postage stamp sheetlet, two opening day covers – one Tk 10 and another Tk 100 valued covers – and a Tk 5 data card on the occasion of the August 15 and the National Mourning Day.

Besides, the Prime Minister also unveiled two separate Tk 10 postage stamps, two Tk 10 opening day covers, and two Tk 5 valued data cards marking March 25, the Genocide Day 2020 and March 26, National Independence Day 2020, respectively.

A special chancellor was also used on the occasion.

Minister for Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Mustafa Jabbar, Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, PMO Secretary Tofazzal Hossain Miah, Prime Minister’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, and Director General of Bangladesh Post Office Shudhangshu Shekhar Bhadra were present on the occasion.

Mustafa Jabbar handed over a special album of 100 commemorative stamps on Bangabandhu’s political and family photos to the Prime Minister.

He also handed over a Tk 20 souvenir sheet, a Tk 10 opening day cover and a Tk 5 valued data card which were unveiled on August 8 last marking the 90th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib.

The sale of stamps, first-day covers and data cards will start from Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO from Saturday and those will be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.