Sylhet road crash death toll rises to 6

The death toll from the road accident in Osmani Nagar upazila of Sylhet on Thursday evening has risen to six.

The incident occurred as a bus hit an auto-rickshaw in Bhanga area on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway of the upazila around 8:00pm yesterday leaving two passengers dead on the spot and several others severally injured, said local police.

Three injured persons were declared dead on arrival at Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital. Another person died on Friday morning.

The deceased were identified as CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver Junayed Ahmed, 28, and his helper Jahangir, 30, Hamida Begum, 36, haled from Brahmangram in Osmani Nagar upazila and her daughters Arifa 12, Karima Begum, 8 and Khadiza, 2.

Sylhet Sherpur highway police Inspector Md Ershadul Huq said five people died shortly after the accident occurred while another person died on early Friday.

The bodies will be handed over to their family members after autopsies, he added.