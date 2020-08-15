Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 34 more die, 2,644 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Saturday saw the detection of another 2,644 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 274,525.

During the period the country registered death of 34 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 3,625.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Saturday afternoon.

Health authorities reported that another 1,012 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 157,635.

In the last 24 hours, 85 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,891 samples.