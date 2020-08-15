Three more die from coronavirus as UK cases rise by 1,012

Three more people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 28 days have died, bringing the total UK death toll to 41,361.

The latest figures released by the government also show that the number of new cases recorded in the past 24 hours has increased from 1,012 to 317,379.

This is the fifth day in a row that the number of new cases has exceeded 1,000. Yesterday the number of new cases increased by 1,441 – the largest increase in two months.

These figures cover deaths in all settings. NHS England also announced that four more people who tested positive for the coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed hospital deaths to 29,456.

The patients were between 66 and 88 years old and all had known underlying health issues.

No one in Scotland who tested positive for coronavirus has died within a month, according to the latest figures.

A total of 51 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, but no one confirmed to have the disease has died since July 15.

The death toll in Scotland remains at 2,491, while a total of 19,289 people have now tested positive for the virus.

The 51 new cases are slightly lower than the increase of 65 cases announced Friday by Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The NHS Grampian – the health council covering the Aberdeen outbreak – has recorded 25 more cases, while eight new cases have been found in both Greater Glasgow and Clyde and Lanarkshire, four in Lothian and Tayside and another case in Orkney.

Scottish government statistics also show that the number of people tested reached the highest level since the start of August, with 15,323 tests carried out.

As of Friday evening, 244 people were in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, the lowest number since the figures were first released on March 27. Three of these hospitalized patients were treated in intensive care units.

The Welsh government today reported one new coronavirus death and 27 new cases, bringing the total to 1,587 deaths and 17,543 cases.

It comes as businesses, including casinos, theaters and soft play areas, reopen today for the first time since March.

This latest easing of the lockdown was due to take place earlier this month but has been postponed by the government over fears over the rising number of cases.

Other resumed activities include treatments in beauty salons and wedding receptions for up to 30 people.

An increase in the number of new infections in France has meant the country has been taken off the UK’s list of safe travel destinations.

The news sparked a huge exodus from the country yesterday as many of Britain’s 160,000 tourists to France attempted to return home before new quarantine restrictions went into effect at 4 a.m.