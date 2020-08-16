ACC sues SHMCH principal among 3 for embezzling Tk 3.43cr

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Sunday filed two separate cases against three people, including Dr Md Abu Sufiyan, principal of Sheikh Hasina Medical College and Hospital (SHMCH) in Habiganj on charges of embezzling Tk 3.43 crore.

The anti-graft body filed the cases with its integrated district office in Habiganj accusing the three people for the graft charges, said ACC director (Public relation) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharjee.

One of the two cases was filed accusing SHMCH principal Dr Md Abu Sufiyan and proprietor of Nirjora Enterprise Md Mahabubul Islam on charges of embezzling Tk 1.29 crore showing abnormal price during purchase of books for the hospital.

Meanwhile, another case was filed against SHMCH principal Dr Md Abu Sufiyan and Punam Trade International owner SM Nazrul Islam on charges of embezzling Tk 2.14 crore showing high price of medical equipment for the hospital.