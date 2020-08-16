Arab Israel – after a century, A historical peace agreement.

Fatema Miah:

Arab Israel issue dragged on for a century long. Syke-picot agreement signed in 1920 and in 2020 Trump spoke about a peace agreement, at least an agreement is talked about. Question is propaganda or ideology?

I have advocated that off talker, careless, politically incorrect by far, Mr Trump I anticipated will be good match to detect Pakistan for its hypocrisy and he will be the reason to Palestinians’ solution. I foreseen Mr Trump likely to take a big step to settle the century long issue there in Arab. Mr Trump a mean character, he who is politically incorrect in his speech, he who speaks carelessly, in undiplomatic manner, and he doesn’t please many including me, he exposed Pakistan before the world. Now, eventually, he took the step to a peace agreement in Arab.

Arab region, the geographical history, it cannot be Non-diverse of, Cultures and specially faith. Arab region cannot be without jews, and Christians for its history. Word Arab, suddenly made to be understood as place of only Muslims’ in the past decades. Where at the same time Jews were the dominant power holding people there for not only for the past century, it goes way back. And Christians made to be understood as Europeans and USA (western). There pacific was left unlevelled kind, where Christian domains are the strong places there too.

Whitehouse, emailed, in email message, “dear Fatema Miah, This morning, president Trump officially secure the 1st agreement to normalize relation between Israel and Major Arab countries in decades”. It’s praise worthy, certainly wow matter. Mr Trump managed to bring an agreement of Arab -Israel peace. I wrote: its Looks good. It Feels amazing . Though Is it a real agreement, is it possible? Or is there fear of any or many battle/s likely to start in that region? Because there are many groups there in the region are known of with unsettle minded. Any issue there in Arab comes to (West) UK.

Arab-Israel peace agreement is historical record breaking. Indeed its as well as praise worthy, it is a huge landmark title. Its been a century of Arab unsettle issue, what was caused by syke-picot agreement, the Balfour declaration caused the unsettle in the Arab region. Entire world in the post Imperial to todays date, been dragged into Arab unrest in day to day conflicts. In UK, in politics, for the past century, in the past decades, Arab unrest has been a high lighted factor. During the Global war on Terror, it intensified the fire and terrorism was assumed to be was born of that.

Arab unrest, the Palestinians homelessness remained unsorted, Israel there has been dictating with power, Hamas was born out of, at the death of Arafat. Eventually, Hamas been acknowledged though, Arab -Israel conflicting exchanges of battles been continued. While Palestinians left homeless, Israel imposed annexation. Israel dislike Iran’s power like USA, so do Arab League. There, Israel after building the wall, now the 3rd temple was built too. Liberty and freedom is the difficult concept in politics.

This unbelievable news of sudden Middle East agreement now, is it miracle as if the prayers of millions of people across the world’s been accepted. I assumed 2020 year of change, hopefully it is. In reality, question comes in mind, USAs election is coming up. Middle East peace is essential and pending, truth. An agreement been in place, how realistic is that? Is this really only an ideology of Middle East Agreement, not rather a propaganda of USAs election? Further, is this anyhow likely to be a trick point?

When they saying Israel and UAE have reached a deal, there only Mohammmed Al Nahyan is in the picture, as UAE, Mr Trump spoke to him, he is president of Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi isn’t a strong State of Voice in Middle East, and Abu Dhabi is only a state (not a country) of UAE. Where is Arab League voice as the joint league, how only Abu Dhabi and only one persons voice in such an intensely conflicting joint matter makes the decision to be affirmed? Since when, Abu Dhabi has become the decision maker? Moreover, Palestinian leaders, it was reported was taken by surprise. Mahmoud Abbas calls it a ‘treason’.

Will this agreement be realised by all other Gulf countries, Arab League members and Palestinian leaders? Will this be truly accepted by Israeli members over their desire of annex key of West Bank? After all, what this agreement promise to serve? When Palestinians are pushed to sideline once again by this agreement, per nothing here served to improve Palestinians situation, rather its further frustrating for them. What’s Arab Leagues motive is? Arab League siting there allow horrible suffering in their Arab region, Palestinians remained homeless for a century, when some Arabs been splurging in extravagancy.

This agreement is a political agenda again, to mark history, not to serve Palestinians justice. This agreement is with thought of allying against Iran. The nations, Iran’s rivals, the enemies holding hands together with a peace agreement deal. This agreement unlikely to come to fruition of as true Middle East peace. It’s about creating another allied power, though the power against the suffering beings, not for the suffering beings. Someone wrote, enemy’s enemy is a friend, and my instant answer was yes, its war mongers’ law.

How is democracy applied, in this Middle East agreement, as I wrote before ‘public’, means different to different places, what meant to be all, its ‘some’ in some places, majority in other, or to some people, and only men in some society, further ‘public’ also means leaders in some situation and some places in politics. In this Middle East agreement, ‘Public’ applied with meaning of, the leaders, the men only, and of selected liked allies. When history is a great teacher, and about Middle East conflict, the crusades are great lessons to learn from.

Palestinians’ sufferings not cared about as usual. Even Hamas, the Palestinian leaders don’t nurture care for the Palestinian suffering people, its politicize, politics they play to win, to gain, and keep power. UAE versus Persian Gulf rivalry is evident, is rivalry because of the rift of gulf or is it because of the rift in same Faiths sectarianism, known as the Shiia -Sunni differences?

Fatema Miah, Solihull, UK

fatemamiah@mail.com