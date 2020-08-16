Aug 21 grenade attack: Paper book reaches Supreme Court

The paper book of August 21 grenade attack case has finally been prepared, paving way for holding hearing on jail appeals and death reference at the High Court.

The copies of the paper book reached the apex court from Bangladesh Government Press on Sunday morning, said Supreme Court Spokesman Md Saifur Rahman.

A paper book contains all the details of a case, trial proceedings, statements, evidence, verdicts and other documents. The book is necessary for the HC to hear and dispose of a death reference or an appeal.

The HC received the death reference of the case from the trial court on November 27 last year.

According to the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), if a lower court orders death penalty, the verdict is examined by HC for confirmation of the punishment.

A Dhaka court on October 10 sentenced 19 persons including former state minister and BNP leader Lutfozzaman Babar to death, while 19 others including BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman got life imprisonment in connection with the August 21 grenade attack case.

At least 24 people were killed and around 300 injured in the grisly attack on an Awami League rally on the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue on August 21, 2004.

Sheikh Hasina, the then opposition leader in parliament, narrowly escaped the attack with an ear injury.

The grenade attack, masterminded by some BNP leaders, is one of the most shocking political crimes in the country’s history.