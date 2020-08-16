Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 32 more die, 2,024 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Sunday saw the detection of another 2,024 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 276,549.

During the period the country registered death of 32 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 3,657.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Sunday afternoon.

Health authorities reported that another 1,315 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 158,950.

In the last 24 hours, 85 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 10,018 samples.