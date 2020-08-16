SUST offers free data to students

SUST Correspondent : A total of 2,216 students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have been provided with 15 gigabytes (GB) data each, in a bid to facilitate online classes amid coronavirus pandemic.

Rashed Talukdar, student welfare advisor of SUST, confirmed the information, saying around 80 students from each department were brought under the facility.

“The university authority will do its best to extend such services to the students as long as they are unable to attend classes physically,” he said.

The 15gb data with 1 month validity will hopefully be sufficient to attend online classes, he added.

All the educational institutions have been shut since March 17 in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), later, directed all public and private universities to go for online classes.