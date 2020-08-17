Covid-19 generational catastrophe in education

Rayhan Ahmed Topader:

Children are not the face of this pandemic. But they risk being among its biggest victims, as children’s lives are nonetheless being changed in profound ways. All children, of all ages, and in all countries, are being affected,in particular by the socio-economic impacts and, in some cases, by mitigation measures that may inadvertently do more harm than good.

Moreover, the harmful effects of this pandemic will not be distributed equally. They are expected to be most damaging for children in the poorest countries, and in the poorest neighbourhoods, and for those in already disadvantaged or vulnerable situations. Children’s exposure to increased protection risks as a result of the COVID-19 crisis may be influenced through a number of pathways. In a direct way, the virus could result in loss of parental care due to death, illness or separation, thereby placing children at heightened risk for violence, neglect or exploitation. More indirectly, mitigating measures adopted by many countries to address the pandemic have resulted in disruptions to children’s everyday environments, routines, and relationships.

Lockdowns and shelter in place measures come with a heightened risk of children witnessing or suffering violence and abuse and can also expose children to new protection risks. When it comes to violence, a number of factors related to confinement measures are likely to result in increased risk for children including heightened tensions in the household.

Children may also increasingly witness intimate partner violence. With the loss or reduction of household income, there may be an increased need or expectation for children to contribute to their families financially by engaging in work. This presents the potential for children to be exposed to hazardous or exploitative forms of work and could also contribute to gender imbalances within the family if girls are increasingly expected to perform household duties and chores. Temporary school closures may exacerbate these tendencies, as households look for new ways to allocate children’s time. The world is facing a generational catastrophe because of school closures during the coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned. Getting students back into schools and learning institutions as safely as possible must be a top priority,” once local transmission of Covid-19 is under control, he added. Guterres said that in mid-July, schools were closed in more than 160 countries, affecting over 1 billion students, while at least 40 million children worldwide have missed out on education in their critical pre-school year. We already faced a learning crisis before the pandemic,” the Secretary-General said. Now we face a generational catastrophe that could waste untold human potential, undermine decades of progress, and exacerbate entrenched inequalities. The knock-on effects on child nutrition, child marriage and gender equality, among others, are deeply concerning,” he warned.

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to the largest disruption of education ever,” Guterres said in a video message as he launched the “Save our Future” campaign with education partners and United Nations agencies. The campaign calls for action to reopen schools, prioritize education in financing decisions, target those who are hardest to reach, and focus on creative and innovative ways of teaching. Despite the delivery of lessons by television, radio and online, and the best efforts of teachers and parents, many students remain out of reach,” he said. Learners with disabilities, those in minority or disadvantaged communities, displaced and refugee students, and those in remote areas are at highest risk of being left behind, Guterres warned. And even for those who can access distance learning, success depends on their living conditions,” Guterres said. “Parents, especially women, have been forced to assume heavy care burdens in the home.” More than 250 million school-age children were out of school prior to the coronavirus outbreak, he said, with only a quarter of secondary school children in developing countries leaving school with basic skills. Countries around the world are now grappling with how to safely reopen schools amid the coronavirus pandemic and whether to reopen at all. How college campuses can reopen safely.Two new studies, released in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health, turn a spotlight on strategies that could be key in bringing children back to the classroom.

While the available evidence indicates the direct impact of Covid-19 on child and adolescent mortality to be very limited, the indirect effects on child survival stemming from strained health systems, household income loss, and disruptions to care-seeking and preventative interventions like vaccination may be substantial and widespread.According to a study covering 118 low- and middle-income countries by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, an additional 1.2 million under-five deaths could occur in just six months due to reductions in routine health service coverage levels and an increase in child wasting.188 countries have imposed countrywide school closures, affecting more than 1.6 billion children and youth. The potential losses that may accrue in learning for today’s young generation, and for the development of their human capital, are hard to fathom. More than two-thirds of countries have introduced a national distance learning platform, but among low-income countries the share is only 30 percent. Before this crisis, almost one third of the world’s young people were already digitally excluded.

We are at a defining moment for the world’s children and young people,” Guterres said. The decisions that governments and partners take now will have lasting impact on hundreds of millions of young people, and on the development prospects of countries for decades to come. We have a generational opportunity to reimagine education.

There are no easy solutions for these issues. To prevent the widening inequalities in education, teachers need to provide alternatives for work that requires a computer or internet connection, for example. Teachers need to be sure that children are able to fulfil their tasks, even in deprived conditions, says Van Lancker. Governments can also implement schemes like mobile libraries that will ensure children can get the reading materials they need. These are small things, but they can really make a difference in keeping the learning going,” he adds. In the long term, schools will need to look carefully at the children who have been hit hardest by the crisis and consider special measures that could help to make up for the losses. More generally, Rapa and Dalton argue that parents and carers need to have open and honest conversations with their children about the emotions the whole family are feeling as a result of the pandemic. The temptation may be to put a brave face on the situation, but simply ignoring the underlying tensions will only backfire, they say. For this reason, they’ve recently created a video outlining the most constructive ways to have those conversations. Once everyone starts talking about, things do get better,” says Rapa. Only with aconcerted effort from parents, teachers, social workers, psychiatrists and politicians can we be sure that children of all classes can emerge from the crisis ready to cope and thrive in the post-Covid-19 world.

