Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 37 more die, 2,595 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Monday saw the detection of another 2,595 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 279,144.

During the period the country registered death of 37 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 3,694.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Monday afternoon.

Health authorities reported that another 1,641 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 160,591.

In the last 24 hours, 85 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 12,523 samples.