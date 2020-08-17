Decision on resumption of academic institutions after August 25

The decision on opening of academic institutions of the country would be learnt after August 25.

Secretary to Secondary and Higher Education Division under Ministry of Education Md Mahbub Hossain made the comment on Monday while feplying to a question of a journalist.

“We will inform all in this regard after taking a final decision,” he said.

Mentionable, all kinds of educational institutions of the country, including schools, colleges and universities, have been closed for about five months since the start of coronavirus pandemic. The government, however, is gradually opening all types of establishments, including government and private offices of the country. But no decision has yet been taken to resume schools, colleges and universities.