Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away

Pandit Jasraj, one of the world’s most prominent Indian classical vocalists, has died in New Jersey, US, his family said. He was 90. Born in Haryana in 1930, his musical career spanned eight decades. In the year 2000, he was awarded with Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian honour.

Pandit Jasraj, who belonged to the Mewati Gharana (musical lineage), was in the United States when the coronavirus lockdown was enforced in India; he decided to stay back.

“With profound grief we inform that Sangeet Martand Pandit Jasraj ji breathed his last this morning at 5.15 EST due to a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, USA,” a statement issued by his family read.

“May Lord Krishna welcome him lovingly through the doors of heaven, where Pandit ji will now sing Om Namo Bhagwate Vasudevaya exclusively just for his beloved Lord. We pray that his soul rests in eternal musical peace. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers, Pandit Jasraj ji’s family, and the students of Mewati Gharana,” it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the maestro’s death has left a deep void in the country’s cultural sphere.