Shringla’s surprise visit to Dhaka

Amidst corona pandemic crisis, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in a surprise move will visit Dhaka on Tuesday.

He will be accompanied with Joint Secretary Smita Pant. The visit will be for a day only.

Shringla will leave Dhaka for New Delhi in the evening. He will call on key policymakers. Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das will also be present in the meetings.

Details of Shringla’s engagement are not known as yet. Sources said he will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He will have a meeting with the Foreign Minister Dr. A. K. Abdul Momen. Shringla will hold formal and bilateral meeting with his counterpart Masud Bin Momen.

This will be the second visit to Bangladesh by Shringla after he took charge of his office in January.

He visited Bangladesh on March 2-3 to prepare the ground for visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary celebrations on March 17. But the visit was cancelled due to outbreak of coronavirus in Bangladesh.

The government sources underplayed the sudden meeting saying there will be routine bilateral review which could not be held due to corona pandemic.

Bangladesh is the first country to be visited by him amid the breakout of deadly virus.

It is expected that both the countries have chalked out many programmes in the Mujib Barsho and 50 years of Liberation struggle.

Next year, India-Bangladesh will celebrate decades of diplomatic relations. Details will be chalked out in these meeting and many programmes to be planned to observe in both the countries.