UK coronavirus death toll rises by three bringing Covid-19 fatalities total to 41,369

A further three people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

The government said 41,369 people have now died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, as of 5pm on Sunday.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been 56,800 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said that as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 713 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Overall, a total of 319,197 cases have been confirmed.

England

Two more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,460, NHS England said on Monday.

The patients were aged 81 and 86, and both had known underlying health conditions.

No deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been no further reported deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, health officials have said.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 1,589.

Public Health Wales said the total number of cases in the country had increased by 14, bringing the revised total of confirmed cases to 17,575.

Scotland

There were no reports of deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid-19, while there were 26 new confirmed cases

As of Monday, three people were in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19 with a further 248 in hospital.

Northern Ireland

There have been no further reported deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland, health officials have said.

Two more people have tested positive for the disease.