US must end trade deal with China

East Turkistan National Awakening Movement has urged the US Trade Representative to ends its trade deal with China due to latter’s engagement in “genocide, organ harvesting and using slave labour of Uyghurs”.

“The US trade rep must end its trade deal with China. America shouldn’t engage in trade with CCP regime that is engaging in genocide, organ harvesting, using slave labour of Uyghurs.

“We urge the White House to officially recognise the Uyghur Genocide and take action to stop it,” the East Turkistan National Awakening Movement tweeted.

Over the years, China has been engaging in human rights violation in the Xinjiang region.

Since 2014 in particular, Uyghurs have been tortured with the objective of eradicating their ethnic identity and the population.

According to a report published in the Daily Citizen – Focus on the Family, China has started the forced marriage game by advertising marriages to Uyghur women and girls to attract men into the Xinjiang or East Turkistan region of China.

“This is government-sponsored mass rape,” Rushan Abbas, head of Campaign for Uyghurs, was quoted as saying in an interview.

As part of the Beijing government’s “Pair Up and Become Family” campaign, Han Chinese members of the Communist Party go and live with Uyghur families for a period of time, The Daily Citizen reported.

While the campaign is portrayed as a means to develop deeper cultural ties and familial bonds, in reality, it’s a way to keep an eye on the Uyghur families and report to the authorities if Chinese practices are not followed by the families.

Citing an estimate, The Daily Citizen said that about a million Han men and women have participated in these surveillance efforts. (ANI)