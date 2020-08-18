BCCI awards IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights to Dream11

The title sponsorship rights for the 2020 season of Indian Premier League, which will be played in the UAE from September 19, has been awarded to fantasy sports platform Dream11. The title sponsorship rights was won by Dream 11 with a bid of Rs 222 crore, according to IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel, as reported by news agency PTI.

The BCCI had earlier issued expression of interest for those interested to bid for the sponsorship rights for the upcoming season after Chinese smartphone makers Vivo suspended their deal with the BCCI in the wake of strained relationship between India and China after the Ladakh stand off.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and vivo Mobile India Pvt Ltd have decided to suspend their partnership for Indian Premier League in 2020,” a BCCI release had stated.

The Indian Premier League season will begin this year from September 19th and the final will be played on November 10th. The tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates across three venues at Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai.