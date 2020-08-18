Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 46 more die, 3,200 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Tuesday saw the detection of another 3,200 coronavirus patients in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 282,344.

During the period the country registered death of 46 new victims which increased total number of fatalities to 3,740.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Tuesday afternoon.

Health authorities reported that another 3,234 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 162,825.

In the last 24 hours, 85 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 14,630 samples.