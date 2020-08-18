ECNEC approves road widening project to boost Bangladesh-India trade

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved on Tuesday a Taka 845.53 crore project to widen the Baroiarhat-Heyako-Ramgarh Road in a bid to boost import and export as well as trade and commerce between neighboring India and Bangladesh.

The approval came from the 5th ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year (FY21) held virtually with ECNEC Chairperson and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair. The premier chaired the meeting from her official Ganobhaban residence while Planning Minister MA Mannan also attended the meeting from there.

Ministers, state ministers and secretaries concerned joined the meeting virtually from the NEC Conference Room in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Briefing the reporters virtually after the meeting, Planning Minister MA Mannan said, “A total of 7 projects were approved today with an overall estimated cost of Taka 3,461.97 crore. Of the total project cost, Taka 2,619.79 crore will come from the government fund while the rest Taka 842.18 crore from the foreign sources.”

Of the approved seven projects, six are new while another is a revised project.

The planning minister said the Roads and Highways Department under the Road Transport and Highways Division will implement the road widening project at Ramgarh upazila in Khagrachhari by June 2022. Of the total project cost of Taka 845.53 crore, Taka 581.20 crore will come from the Indian Line of Credit.

He said once this road with Tripura of India is developed and improved, the trade and commerce alongside export and import between Bangladesh and India especially between Tripura and Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar would get a boost. “It will be a win-win situation for both India and Bangladesh,” he added.

Mannan said the Prime Minister during the meeting directed the authorities concerned not to include the component of building a duckbunglo (rest house) under the project, rather to come up with an integrated project to build duckbunglos and rest houses where those are deemed to be needed.

He also informed that a proposal for setting up a border haat (market) at Ramgarh is also under active consideration.