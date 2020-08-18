Shringla holds meeting with PM Hasina, foreign secretary

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian External Affairs secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a meeting discussing various bilateral issues on Tuesday.

They also talked about scope for trial of a Covid-19 vaccine in Bangladesh and discussed ways to further improve the relations between two next-door neighbours.

Shringla, who came to Dhaka on Tuesday in a surprise visit amid the corona pandemic, called on the Prime Minister at her official residence Ganabhaban in the evening.

He also held formal and bilateral meetings with his counterpart Masud Bin Momen.

Diplomatic sources say the bilateral relations between the two neighbours have risen to a new high. Both the countries enjoy win-win trade facilities as Bangladesh earns over one billion dollars by exporting goods.

Bangladesh also allows India a dedicated economic zone, paving the way for many Indian giants to invest in the country.

Besides, top business conglomerates of Bangladesh and India have also established industries in each other countries in the last one decade.

Momen on Tuesday said that Bangladesh is looking forward to get quick access to safer and useful COVID-19 vaccine.

“As part of discussions with others, we will hold talk with India on vaccine issue. We should have all options. We will choose the safer and useful one for us,” foreign secretary told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He said Bangladesh will discuss with India whether there is any scope for trial of the vaccine here.

The Foreign Secretary also mentioned about the countries, including China, Russia, America and the UK, for discussions and cooperation.

Momen said he will hold a meeting with visiting Indian Foreign Secretary on Wednesday to discuss ways to further improve the relations between two countries.

Mentioning India’s engagement in developing COVID-19 vaccine, the Foreign Secretary said, “We can update each other on the issue.”

About the agenda of the meeting, he said that developing bilateral relationship in all fronts will be discussed.

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit on Tuesday carrying a message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Secretary said there is no scope to speculate. “Our tie is very deep.”

Regarding some speculative news in India and Bangladesh, he said media is free on both sides but some speculative news stories were published.

The Foreign Secretary said they will discuss it and discourage speculative news so that no misunderstanding and gap prevail between the two countries.

Shringla, who had served as Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, assumed office of the Indian Foreign Secretary in January this year. As the Foreign Secretary, he first visited Dhaka in March this year.