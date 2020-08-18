UK coronavirus death toll rises by 12 to 41,381

A further 12 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

According to the latest government update, the figure brings the total coronavirus death toll to 41,381 across the UK.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been just over 56,800 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A further 1,089 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Tuesday. Overall, a total of 320,286 cases have been confirmed.

England

A further five people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England.

The latest update brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,465, NHS England said on Tuesday.

No deaths were reported in the Midlands, North East, Yorkshire or South West regions.

Scotland

There were no new reported deaths in Scotland on Tuesday.

Health authorities reported 49 new confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Wales

Public Health Wales has reported no new deaths.

There were 24 new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Northern Ireland

The total death toll in Northern Ireland has risen by one to a total of 559.