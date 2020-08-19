Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 41 more die, 2,747 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Wednesday reported 41 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the death toll to 3,781.

Another 2,747 coronavirus patients found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 285,091.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Wednesday afternoon.

Health authorities reported that another 2,913 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 165,738.

The official figures put the recovery rate at 58.14 percent, while the mortality rate stands at 1.33 percent following the latest deaths of 34 men and seven women.

In the last 24 hours, 91 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 14,678 samples.