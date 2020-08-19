Home-set curd: 3 health benefits that will convince you to have it daily

Do you have at least a bowl of curd every day? Well, you must, as it is packed with the goodness of probiotics and gut-friendly bacteria that can improve your immunity and digestion. A small bowl of curd with your meal can make it complete, wholesome and nourishing. From nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar to Nmami Agarwal, health experts advocate eating curd regularly.

While curd is readily available in the market, the better thing to do is have homemade curd, that is, the one which is set at home.

The convenience of processed and packaged food can never be equated with the goodness of homemade food, made with naturally available ingredients. Diwekar is of the opinion that if you want to improve your health and even lose weight, then everything that is processed and packaged should be off the table.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Mumbai-based nutritionist talks about the attributes of good home-set curd. According to her, the curd should be thick and consistent enough that a spoon can stay on its surface, and not sink in the bowl.

“Because dahi has the force to uplift more than just your spirits. It uplifts your ability to stay steady in a world of constant change, it protects gut integrity and gut bacteria diversity. Need more reasons to dig in?” she writes in the caption of her recent Instagram post.

To prepare curd with such consistency, you need to take lukewarm, and not hot milk. Add very little dahi to it. Move the spoon clockwise for 33 times. Once set, don’t move the container in which you are setting the curd. This is what Diwekar recommends if you want to set curd at home.

Temperature of the milk and not moving the container are some key points to preparing homeset curd well.

1. It can provide you with your daily dose of calcium and Vitamin B12. Curd is also a rich source of phosphorus, magnesium and other trace minerals.

2. Calcium content of curd can make it beneficial for bones and teeth. “Curd contains phosphorus, which combines with calcium and promotes good bone health. People with arthritis and osteoporosis must have one bowl of curd every day,” Agarwal said in one of her posts on Instagram.

3. Curd is a natural probiotic, the intake of which can be beneficial for the immune system. Probiotics provide good bacteria to gut, thus improving gut health. A healthy gut can give you a stronger immunity as 70% of immunity is handled by your gut, says Agarwal.

Besides these benefits for health curd is also great for skin and hair health. Lactic acid in curd can be helpful in shedding dead skin cells from the skin. It helps in fighting against wrinkles and early signs of ageing. Curd can also be helpful in reducing dandruff. Lactic acid has anti-fungal properties. Regular intake of it or even topical application on scalp can reduce dandruff considerably.

Source: NDTV