Tanvir Shakil Joy, son of former Awami League presidium member and former health minister Mohammad Nasim, has collected nomination form for Awami League to contest by-election to Sirajganj-1 constituency.

Shakil, the former MP, collected the nomination paper from the party President Sheikh Hasina’s political office in the capital’s Dhanmondi on Wednesday.

Sirajganj-1 constituency fell vacant following the death of the former health minister and Awami League MP Mohammed Nasim on June 13.