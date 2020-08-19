Prof Tahmina Shirin made IEDCR director

The government has appointed Prof Dr Tahmina Shirin as Director of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR).

Prof Shirin is currently serving as Chief Scientific Officer of the IEDCR.

According to government circular issued on Wednesday, Prof Tahmina’s appointment will be effective from August 20.

She has succeeded Meerjady Sabrina Flora as the chief of the IEDCR.

The government transferred Sabrina to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) as an additional director general a week back.