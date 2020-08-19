Sanjay Dutt to have initial treatment in Mumbai: Wife Maanayata issues statement

Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, has released an official statement to update information about the actor, who has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

In the statement, Maanayata said that the initial treatment of the actor would continue at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai of India. The family would consider going abroad for further treatment when the Covid pandemic situation eases.

The statement read: “To all of Sanju’s fans and well wishers, I can’t begin to thank you for the love and warmth you have shown him all these years, reports IANS.

“Sanju is not only my husband and father to our children, but he has also been a father figure to Anju and Priya, after losing their parents, says Maanayata.

“He is the heart and soul of our family.

“While our family is shaken up, we are determined to fight tooth and nail. With God and your prayers on our side, together we will overcome, and emerge as winners,” Maanayata concluded her statement.

On August 11, Dutt, who was hospitalised recently due to breathing problem and chest discomfort, shared that he was taking a break for medical treatment.