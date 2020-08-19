WHO warns against ‘vaccine nationalism’

The pandemic is being exacerbated by countries putting their own interests ahead of others’ in trying to secure supplies of apossible Covid-19 vaccine, the head of the World Health Organization says.

“[Acting] strategically and globally is actually in eachcountry’s national interest – no one is safe until everyone issafe,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.

“We need to prevent Covid-19 vaccine nationalism,” he said.

He added that he had sent a letter to all WHO members asking them to join multilateral vaccine efforts.