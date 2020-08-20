Managing job satisfaction

By Taslim Ahammad:

How much employees like their jobs and their job satisfaction is the critical concept in the study of work. Job satisfaction is likely to result in a number of positive benefits for employees such as; their well-being, mental health, life satisfaction and on the other hand positive benefits for organizations like; better performance, more responsibility, less counterproductive behavior, and less employee withdrawal or turnover.

Employee with high job satisfaction understandings a pleasant or optimistic emotional state when they think about their job or job involvements. From the time when early studies in the 1930s, job satisfaction has become one of the most widely investigated concepts in the field of industrial or organizational psychology. The importance of this concept is reflected in its central role in numerous theories, such as those concerning job design, leadership, and employee withdrawal or turnover. Employees’ response to their job cannot be the same as another’s. Job satisfaction varies from person to person, even if they happen to be at the same workplace and under identical working circumstances. Because of the unclear nature of this standard, there needs to be a multi-dimensional approach to understanding employees’ work satisfaction.

Outline job satisfaction as workers’ emotional state regarding the job, considering what they estimated and what they actually got out of it. It is the degree to which people like their jobs. In other words, it refers to a subjective evaluation that the employee makes of their own job, either in its entirety or with respect to its different features. Hence, job satisfaction refers to the complete feelings one has and the evaluation one makes about one’s job.

Importance of job satisfaction; keeping workers happy helps strengthen a company in many ways, including: (i) Upper Productivity – Regardless of job title and pay grade, employees who report high job satisfaction tends to achieve higher productivity (ii) Better Profits – Keeping employees safe and satisfied can lead to higher sales, lower costs and a stronger bottom line (iii) Loyalty – Once employees feel the company has their best interests at heart, they often support its mission and work hard to help achieve its objectives. And, they may be more likely to tell their friends, which helps spread goodwill (iv) Lesser Turnover – Employee turnover can be one of the highest costs attributed to the HR department. Retaining workers helps create a better environment, and makes it easier to recruit quality talent and save money. The bottom line: satisfied employees are typically much less likely to leave the company.

Factors of workplace satisfaction; keeping employees engaged and satisfied takes more than just good pay and benefits. The following list reveals some of the key job satisfaction aspects cited by employees: (i) Trust – Possibly because of workplace uncertainty in the years following the great recession, employees indicated that trust between themselves and senior management was another highly important satisfaction factor (ii) Respect – According to the SHRM, employees rate respectful treatment of all employees as the most important factor in job satisfaction (iii) Security – If employee have ever had to go to work each day wondering whether their job is secure, they know it can cause a great deal of anxiety. Organizations can provide a sense of security through honest communication and transparency about the company’s health and long-term sustainability (iv) Pay and Benefits – Decent wages one of the reason employees find satisfaction in their jobs, but they typically rank high on the list. Competitive pay generally makes employees feel valued, and gives them less reason to look elsewhere for work (v) Career Path – Staff does not want a dead-end job. Employees are more likely to excel when they can see an established upward path, with the opportunity to earn a higher wage and take on greater duties (vi) Healthy Environment – Place of work that are free from stress, morale issues, harassment and discriminatory practices must create a positive and healthy environment for everyone.

Job satisfaction may be measured for a variety of reasons. Assessing job satisfaction might also serve a diagnostic purpose, identifying those aspects of the job with which employees are dissatisfied. As a last example, companies might measure job satisfaction to predict other important attitudes or behaviors, such as high job turnover. In all instances, a useful measure is important. There are a variety of approaches, including satisfaction surveys, performance review discussions, focus group and exit interviews. The better the relationship between the supervisor and worker, the more honest the employee will be in sharing their opinion about how they feel about their jobs.

Notably, job satisfaction can be changed. Even though job satisfaction is in part a product of which staffs are, regardless of our job or work situation, our job satisfaction is also significantly affected by the work situation. In many instances, the work environment may be changed, such as by reducing excess workload, increasing levels of job autonomy, or introducing practices to reduce home-work conflict. Such change initiatives are particularly likely to be effective in raising job satisfaction if one takes into account individual values and personality in this manner.

This is just as important for staffs to like their workplace as it is for bosses to feel good about a worker’s performance. Business does not have to go above and beyond their capabilities to introduce ways to ensure job satisfaction. In addition to good pay and benefits, employees consider respectful behavior and opportunities for growth as the two most essential factors that give them job satisfaction. As soon as companies can pay heed to just this, they create a more stable and profitable future for the entire business.

Taslim Ahammad

Chairman, Tourism and Hospitality Management

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, Gopalganj, Bangladesh