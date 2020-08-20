Mayor slams Government over plans to scrap Public Health England during a pandemic

The Mayor of Tower Hamlets has branded the Government’s decision to scrap Public Health England (PHE) during the Covid-19 pandemic as ‘irresponsible and astonishing’.

The Government’s plans, first announced in a Sunday newspaper, will see the ex-boss of the TalkTalk mobile phone company Dido Harding take control of a new agency called the ‘National Institute for Health Protection’ (NIHP). Lady Harding, a Conservative peer, currently leads the NHS Test and Trace programme.

In a letter to the Health Secretary, Mayor John Biggs and Cllr Rachel Blake express their concerns about the timing of the decision, and criticise the Government for ‘irresponsibly prioritising an agency reorganisation that will consume time, energy and money’ when resources should be put into combatting the virus.

The letter also hits out at the Government over concerns that scrapping PHE could be seen as a ‘thinly veiled attempt to shift the blame for mistakes made by the Government during the Covid-19 pandemic.’

The Mayor and Cllr Blake highlight the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on BAME people across the country and widening health inequalities, and call on the Health Secretary to reconsider scrapping PHE and instead focus on supporting local councils to reduce health inequalities and deliver a Test and Trace system led by local health experts.

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs said: “The Government’s decision to scrap Public Health England is mystifying, and to do so in the middle of a global pandemic makes it all the more astonishing.

“We face startling health inequalities and the Government’s focus must be on reducing these and combatting Covid-19, rather than rearranging an agency in what appears to be an attempt to shift blame for mistakes the Government has made in its handling of the pandemic.

“The Government must urgently reconsider its plans and let Public Health England get on with the job.”

Cllr Rachel Blake, Deputy Mayor & Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing, said: “Scrapping Public Health England is simply irresponsible, made even worse by the fact that control of the new agency will be handed over to a Tory peer with limited experience and who has not delivered the ‘world-beating’ Test and Trace system we were promised.

“Local councils up and down the country play a major role in public health, and we’re left with questions about why the Government ignored pleas for a local approach to Test and Trace, and what will happen to the other hugely important public health work that PHE does.”