UK cases increase by 1,182 as death toll rises by 6

More than a thousand new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK and a further six deaths have been recorded since yesterday.

A further 1,182 lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been announced by the Department of Health bringing the total number to 322,280 – up from 321,098 yesterday.

The death toll in the UK has risen to 41,403 in the last 24 hours.

This includes deaths in hospitals as well as in the wider community.

However, separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

There have been no further reported deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales or in Scotland, health officials have said.

In Scotland, a further 77 Covid-19 cases were recorded as the First Minister told the Scottish government that there’s been a rise of clusters across the country.

Over in Wales, 19 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours.