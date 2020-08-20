Foreign Minister Dr. AKM Abdul Momen said, “We don’t want extrajudicial killing in the country.”

The minister made the opinion while addressing newsmen after releasing fish fries in a water reservoir in Khadimon union of Sylhet Sadar upazila on Thursday (August 20).

He also said, “We want punishment should be done through trial. However, some incidents took place accidentally. The government is alert in this regard.”

Meanwhile, Sylhet deputy commissioner Kazi Emdadul Islam, Deputy police Commissioner Sheikh Azbahar Ali, Sylhet Sadar upazila parishad UNO Kazi Mohua Mamtaz and others attended the function.