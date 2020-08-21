Bangladesh envoy to OPCW presents credentials

Bangladesh Ambassador to the Netherlands M Riaz Hamidullah presented his credentials as Permanent Representative (PR) of Bangladesh to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in the Hague on Friday.

The Bangladesh envoy presented his credentials to OPCW Director-General Ambassador Fernando Arias, according to a message received.

After the credentials ceremony, the OPCW DG lauded Bangladesh’s contributions to world peace and commitment to rid the world free of chemical weapons.

He also touched upon different issues of mutual interest, including international cooperation for the promotion of peaceful use of chemistry.

Ambassador Hamidullah focus on economic and technological development of the OPWC member states, particularly developing countries like Bangladesh, beside its mandate of chemical disarmament.

OPCW won Nobel Prize for Peace in 2013 for its contribution in ridding the world of chemical weapons to an extent never seen before.

The Organization implements 1993 Chemical Weapons Convention with 193 States as its members while Bangladesh signed the Chemical Weapons Convention on 14 January 1993 and ratified it on 25 April 1997.

Bangladesh is currently an (elected) member of the 41-member Executive Council of OPCW as well as the Chair of the Committee of the Whole of its Confernece of the States Parties.