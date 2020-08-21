Energy challenges facing humanity

Rayhan Ahmed Topader:

Humanity needs more and more electricity, but we need to find a way to generate it while reducing the use of hydrocarbons. This can only be achieved with cooperative actions by China and the United States. The technologies will emerge, but one has to set the correct economic price for carbon. Without such agreements on price there can be only limited progress. These great potentials for a better future for mankind are being sacrificed on the hysteria of the threat from the United States or the threat from China. The potential from the great technology corporations and the scientists are submerged under the political posturing. The global energy system is undergoing a transition away from a nearly complete dependence on fossil fuels toward a greater reliance on clean and renewable energy sources. Because this low-carbon energy transition will fundamentally alter the relationship between energy producers and consumers, its geopolitical ramifications are now a key concern of global energy leaders. Among the foreign policy tools that can be leveraged to support a country in managing the geopolitical consequences of an energy transition, diplomacy is one of the most important. This paper provides an analysis of how bilateral energy diplomacy can support the interests of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries during a low-carbon energy transition. The UAE case study yields foreign policy conclusions and recommendations that are intended to serve as strategic guidance for all hydrocarbon-exporting countries.

The results demonstrate the strategic importance of fostering bilateral energy diplomacy with countries that can provide security of domestic energy supply, markets for the long-term monetization of hydrocarbon resources and support for economic diversification. These strategic relations have energy at the core but should extend to joint investment and science and technology collaboration in order to have maximum value.The costs of trade restrictions and tariffs; expropriation of intellectual property rights; unfair subsidies in competitive sectors these are issues that are unresolved between China and the US. All are subject to economic solutions. The use of WTO procedures has failed as it is too slow, and both sides have not really been forthcoming in seeking such methods of solving the trade problems. As the tensions over China grow, the Trump presidency is coming to an end. Biden’s administration will be focussed on the domestic problems in the United States and see Chinese issues as a distraction. Besides the turmoil of the Biden administration finding its feet in foreign affairs, there are conflicts at the highest levels of the Chinese government where many are skeptical of the aggressive stance of Xi. There are always disputes and differences based on genuine differences in interpretation and on individuals promoting their careers. National leaders take actions in international affairs supported by information from their intelligence organizations.

It was a disgraceful performance. General Powell, the secretary of state, could not bring himself to tell President Bush what a bad idea he thought this was. George Tennent, the director of the CIA, when faced with the most important problem he had faced, did not have the courage or the wit to allow his analysts to tell the truth. Instead, a poor report, concealing important information that discredited the sources of the report, was produced. We all know the outcome: There were no WMDs. Hundreds of thousands of people died. More than a trillion dollars were spent. Saddam was ultimately caught and executed. 17 years later, Iraq remains a mess. Bush is going down as one of the worst presidents of the United States. When the intelligence organization tells the leaders what they want to hear instead of the truth, it can lead to disaster. In both cases, there was a better appreciation of the truth at the working level, but this was distorted to tell the leader what he wanted to hear. In both instances, war followed. Today, in the United States, we face a similar situation. The secretary of state knows he is in his job for only a few more weeks; he is an ambitious, brilliant man, but has achieved little during his period in office. It is a challenging task for Bangladesh to meet its increasing demand of energy while its economy is rapidly growing. Though prices of oil, coal, and fossil fuels around the world have been volatile, the price trend in Bangladesh demonstrates a persistent rise in the immediate past. This is further exacerbated by depleting reserves of natural gas. Cumulatively, these two effects heighten Bangladesh’s energy needs.

Bangladesh presently mitigates her energy requirements predominantly through natural gas, supplemented by a handful of coal and furnace oil plants. Consequently, due to scarcity of natural gas, oil and coal resources, nuclear power surfaces as a palatable strategic option for Bangladesh’s future development agenda. However, a successful nuclear power program entails an extensive infrastructure. Just like the other nuclear energy-producing countries, Bangladesh also face challenges to safeguard the health and security of nuclear reactors, the proper management for nuclear waste treatment and the security concerns over the safe usage of nuclear materials. Additionally, the development of nuclear energy is also bewildered because of the complex nature of fission technology, lack of efficient human resources, and non-existence of proper legal instruments to guide safe nuclear power production. Moreover, the further challenges include the questions, for example: whether the nuclear power plant project is supported by the mass people or not? What are the strategies for nuclear waste disposal? Whether the recent initiatives for nuclear energy production is necessary or the country should more concern with renewable sources? This paper evaluates the nuclear energy development in Bangladesh. It operates under qualitative methodological framework and utilises secondary sources for analysis.

Neither continuing with business as usual nor giving up out of despair is a viable option. Bold climate action will require a new kind of political approach.

The situation calls for a grand coalition encompassing governments, investors, companies and everyone else who is genuinely committed to taking concrete measures to reduce global emissions.

Governments, which one way or another drive more than 70% of global energy investments, need to lead our clean energy transitions. Energy companies, too, must do more to accelerate the shift to cleaner fuels and technologies. This can be the decade when, together, we win the key battle in the climate fight by putting emissions on a sharp downward trajectory without jeopardizing energy security or economic growth. Solar still accounts for only a fraction (about 200 megawatts) of the total power supply. But the impact on rural households is profound, with ripple effects from education to agriculture and health care. Solar panels installed on houses mean not only a zero-emissions solution for rural electrification, but also homesteads no longer relying on the national grid for their domestic needs. A solar-powered home will never suffer from load-shedding. Solar power, in its current form, cannot be the universal answer to Bangladesh’s growing energy needs, but the program is an example of a renewable, environmentally sensitive project that has clear popular consent. There’s a lesson in that for the government: Instead of riding roughshod over its citizens, refusing consultation and shooting down protesters, the authorities have to include the public in their planning decisions for the country’s future energy needs.

