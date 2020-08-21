Facebook Pages to Order Homemade Food Online in Dhaka

You may not have the mood for cooking every day. What if your mind wants to eat out but your body is unwilling to step outside home? Some days you may like to stay at home, read your favorite novel, feel the weather, and enjoy delicious food. Thanks to technology! Now you can enjoy delicious food without leaving home by virtue of online food delivery services. In order to maintain social distancing during the pandemic situation, ordering food online is safer than visiting restaurants physically. Read this article to know about some popular Facebook-based Online Food Delivery services that deliver homemade food to customers living within Dhaka city.

Popular Facebook Pages to Order Homemade Food in Dhaka

Bengali Cuisine

Who doesn’t love the traditional Bengali cuisines? Check out the following pages for diverse Bengali food like Chingri bhuna, Rui mach bhuna, Koi mach bhuna, Elish mach bhuna, Shing mach aloo tomato, Korolla Chingri bhaji, Chicken Roast, Malai jarda, Chicken rezala, Chingri bhorta, Kalojeera bhorta, Chepa bhorta, Loitta shutki bhuna, Kathal dana bhorta, Beef bhuri, Beef tikia Plain polaw, Beef tikia, Malai jarda, Chicken jhal fry, etc.

– Shikha’s Cooking Corner: https://www.facebook.com/Shikha7650/

– Deshi Khadok: https://www.facebook.com/deshikhadak/

– Royal cuisine by sisters: https://www.facebook.com/Royal-Cuisine-By-Sisters-102929377988331/

– Samroj’s kitchen: https://www.facebook.com/samrojsKitchen/

Snacks, and Deserts

Do you have a sweet tooth for desserts or passion for snacks, but no time to prepare that food at home? Cheers! You can navigate the following links to order your favorite snacks or dessert savories, like crème brulee, gulab jamun, special doi, malai chop, sponge roshogolla, customized birthday cakes, cheesecake, cream roll, different types of pizza, chicken fries, chocolate brownies, banana bread, Lo mein, Mini meatloaves, Scrambled Egg Muffins, Baked Semolina Squares, Lemon Drizzle Traybake, different kind of burgers, chicken nuggets, prawn nuggets, wonton, chicken cheese crocket, donut beef, chicken drumstick, fish cutlet, prawn lollipop, etc.

– Oishi’s Bake and Flake: https://www.facebook.com/oishisbakeflake/

– Farhana’s Kitchen: https://www.facebook.com/farhanaskitchen.uttara/

– Sweet Table n Bakery: https://www.facebook.com/sweettable.bakery/

– Homemades by Jonah: https://www.facebook.com/jonahshomemades/

– Homelicious: https://www.facebook.com/homelicioussss/

– Rannabaji: https://www.facebook.com/Rannabaji/

Foreign Cuisine

Not everyone likes the same category of food. People, who want to enjoy foreign cuisines, can visit the following face-book pages. Here you will find mouth-watering foods, like Butter Gravy Chicken, Afghani Beef, Honey Prawn, Chicken Nachos, keema Dahi Bora, NewYork Style Cheesy Fish & Chips, Shahi Tukra Lasagna, Lemon Creamy Pudding, Cheesy Kunafeh, Chicken Cashew Nut Salad, Sichuan Spicy Wonton, Meatball Spaghetti In Ginger Sauce, Garlic Butter Naan, Chicken Shish Kabab, Chicken Reshmi Kabab, Spicy Thai Rice wth prawn, peri Peri Chicken, Mediterranean Rice, Kung Pao Prawn Spaghetti, etc.

– Simply Sabira: https://www.facebook.com/simply.sabira/

– Order Made: https://www.facebook.com/OrderMade.Easy/

Versatile Cuisines

If you are looking for an online food delivery service, where you can order cuisines from diverse categories, click on the following pages. Here you can order a range of food items from diverse categories like local Bengali dishes, grand Bengali food items, desserts, snacks, foreign cuisines, etc.

– Torus Homemade Food Service: https://www.facebook.com/Torus-Homemade-Food-service-190455748250809/

– Adira’s Home made Food BD: https://www.facebook.com/Adiras-home-Made-Food-BD-2086944667991475/

– Shauta Kitchen: https://www.facebook.com/shadutakitchen/

– Ghoroya Shad by Sumaiya: https://www.facebook.com/SumaiyasFood/?hc_location=ufi

– Crazy Kitchen: https://www.facebook.com/crazzykitchen/

– Mehrab Online Catering: https://www.facebook.com/Mehrab-Online-Catering-723065541396844/

– Otithi Appayon: https://www.facebook.com/otithiappayon.dhaka/?hc_location=ufi

– Kitchen Mafia: https://www.facebook.com/Kitchen-Mafia-102831707779789/

Baby Food

Like adults, your kids can also get bored eating regular foods. Why don’t you give them a treat! Such initiatives can improve a kid’s taste for food, besides delighting its tender mind. Depending on the age and health status of your kid, you can choose and order different baby-food items from the following Face-book pages.

– Fatema’s Homemade Food & Baby Shop: https://www.facebook.com/fatemababyfood/

– Homemade Food for Babies by Jarin: https://www.facebook.com/homemadefoodbyjafrin/

Some Precautions to Follow

While you order food from any online food delivery service checkout their specific rules, regarding the menu, safety precautions, price list, etc. And, don’t forget to wear a mask while you receive the delivered package. Ask the delivery man to leave the package in a designated place near the entrance of your home. Try to wash your hands with soap and water, after touching the food package and paper money.