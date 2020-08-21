Maldives extends temporary ban on new Bangladeshi labour recruits

The government of Maldives has extended the ban on bringing Bangladeshi labourers to Maldives for a period of one year, just as the restriction’s September 18 deadline draws close, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Economic Development on Thursday.

Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail, in 2019, affixed a quota of 150,000 individuals as migrants per country, to be able to reside in the Maldives at any given time.

Since Bangladeshi immigrants already exceed this quota, at the present time, workers can only be brought from countries other than Bangladesh.

The restrictions, however, do not apply to professional-level employees, said the ministry announcement.

Maldives Immigration revealed that 63,000 immigrants out of the 144,607 that entered the country under work visas are currently residing illegally.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that the number of undocumented Bangladeshi citizens repatriated till date has now reached 5,049, according to a news report of the Edition of Maldives.

Authorities estimated earlier that approximately 20,000 workers will be sent back to their home countries by the end of 2020.