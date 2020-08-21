Memorandum to Sheikh Hasina to extradite all war criminals from the UK

On 17 August 2020 a three member UK Nirmul Committee team comprising of Syed Enamul Islam, Vice Chair, Harmuz Ali, Vice Chair and Jamal Ahmed Khan, General Secretary went to see Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem at the Bangladesh High Commission in Kensington to hand over a memorandum addressed to Sheikh Hasina, the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. The memorandum requested the extradition of Bangladeshi war criminals from the UK to Bangladesh. AFM Zahid Ul Islam, Minister (Pol) at the High Commission was also present on the occasion.

The memorandum mentioned of at least 20 Bangladeshi individuals accused of war crimes, including Chowdhury Mueenuddin found guilty by Bangladesh ICT, residing in the UK. The UK Nirmul Committee delegation said as Bangladesh is approaching its Golden Anniversary it is an opportunity for the Bangladesh government to work closely with the British government to ensure justice for the families of the victims of 1971 war.

The delegation requested Bangladesh Government via the High Commissioner to make contact with the British Home Secretary to extend Bangladesh’s assistance and provide all necessary evidence such as the copy of ICT judgment necessary to extradite Chowdhury Mueenuddin to Bangladesh to serve his sentence.