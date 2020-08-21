SCC tax official dies of Covid-19

Syed Mizan Ahmed, a tax officer of Sylhet City Corporation (SCC), died of coronavirus at a hospital in Sylhet early Friday.

Mizan Ahmmed, 35, hailing from Badambagicha area of Sylhet, breathed his last at Corona Isolation Center of Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital while undergoing treatment around 1:00 am.

Janmoy Joy, Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital, confirmed the matter.

The tax official was admitted to Ragib-Rabeya Medical College Hospital in Jalalabad four days ago, he said.

Later, Mizan gave his sample for a COVID-19 test there and result came back positive. The doctors of the hospital referred him to Shaheed Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital as his condition deteriorated, he added.