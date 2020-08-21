UK coronavirus death toll increases by two bringing total number of fatalities to 41,405

A further two people in the UK have died after contracting coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 41,405.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. The government also said that as of 9am on Friday, there had been a further 1,033 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus. Overall, 323,313 cases have been confirmed.

England

Separate figures from NHS England say a further five people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in the country.

It brings the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,490, NHS England said on Friday.

The patients were aged between 41 and 96, and all had known underlying health conditions.

Another three deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Wales

There have been no further reported deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Wales, health officials have said.

The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic remains at 1,589.

Public Health Wales said the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country had increased by 34, bringing the revised confirmed cases to 17,673.

Northern Ireland

There have been no further reported deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

A total of 559 people have died with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland.

Scotland

There were no reported deaths in Scotland either, but there were 71 new confirmed cases of Covid-19; this is 1.0% of newly tested individuals.