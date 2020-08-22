121 more test positive for COVID-19 in Sylhet

SYLHET, Aug 22, 2020 : A total of 121 more people were detected positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours till this morning after testing 461 samples in two COVID-19 laboratories and two died from the lethal virus infection in Sylhet division.

Among the newly detected patients, 61 are from Sylhet district, 25 from Sunamganj, 11 from Habiganj and 24 from Moulovibazar district.

With the new infection, the total number of coronavirus positive (COVID-19) cases rose to 9,965 in the division, said Dr. Sultana Razia, the Director of Sylhet regional Health Division.

Among the total detected COVID-19 patients, 5,294 are in Sylhet, 1,898 in Sunamganj, 1,436 in Habiganj and 1,337 in Moulovibazar districts, she said.

The total number of recovered patients from coronavirus stood at 5,899 with the healing of 391 more people in the last 24 hours in the division till this morning.

“The healed patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals from four districts,” said Dr. Sultana Razia.

Of the total infected persons, 148 are undergoing treatment at isolation units of different hospitals and 177 died in the division.

Currently, the fatality rate among the total 9,965 Covid-19 patients is a slight over of 1.77 percent in the division.

Among the total death, 83 are in Sylhet, 11 in Sunamganj, 7 in Habiganj and 8 in Moulovibazar district.

A total of 17,849 people were put in quarantine since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak in the division.

Of them, 17,254 have so far been released and others are currently remaining at home or institutional quarantine.