Bangladesh sees 2,265 more Covid-19 cases

Bangladesh on Saturday registered 2,265 more infections from coronavirus over the last 24 hours, taking the confirmed cases to 292,625.

Besides, the death tally has jumped to 3,907 after 46 more Covid-19 patients lost their battle against the virus during the period.

Of the new deceased, 36 are men and 10 are women. Among the total dead, 3,082 or 78.88 percent are men while 825 or 21.12 percent are women.

Coronavirus Update in Bangladesh

(Update on August 22, 2020)

Status New Total Cases 2,265 292,625 Death 46 3,907 Recovered 2,952 175,567 Test 11,356 1,431,885

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed the information through a press release in the afternoon.

As per the press release, 2,952 more patients recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 175,567.

During the period, 11,356 samples were tested in 91 labs across the country. With this, a total of 1,431,855 samples have so far been tested in the country.

In comparison with the tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the infection rate is 19.95 percent while the infection rate 20.44 against total tests carried out so far.

Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate is 60 percent while the mortality rate is 1.34 percent.

On Friday, Bangladesh reported 39 deaths from coronavirus and 2,401 cases after testing 12,943 samples.

Meanwhile, the The global death toll from coronavirus has surged past 8 lakh as the virus continued to take its toll on the world.

As of 11am on Saturday, reported coronavirus fatalities across the globe have reached 803,201.

Besides, the virus has so far infected 23,120,216 people in different countries, according to Worldometer.

Of the currently infected 6,603,761 patients, 6,541,921 are in mild condition while 61,840 are in serious or critical condition.

So far, 15,713,254 people have made recovery from the disease in different countries.

The US is the worst-hit country with highest cases and deaths in the world at 5,796,727 and 179,200 respectively while Brazil is in the 2nd position with 3,536,488 cases and 113,454 deaths and India reported 3rd highest 2,975,701 cases.