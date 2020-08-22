Diplomats share views on Bangabandhu’s leadership, values

A clutch of diplomats stationed in Dhaka on Saturday highlighted the values set by Bangabandhu and the importance of following his ideology of social rights for all.

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen called on the friendly nations to work with Bangladesh to achieve Bangabandhu’s dream of “Sonar Bangla.”

British High Commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson said the United Kingdom was the first nation Bangabandhu visited following his release from captivity where he was greeted by then British Prime Minister, Edward Heath.

He said this laid the foundation for the successful relationship between the two nations.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming held up the two visits by Bangabandhu – many years before that name was bestowed on him – to China in 1952 and 1957; and reminisced the warm welcome Bangabandhu received from the Chinese people.

He asserted that the visionary leadership of Bangabandhu set the values of current Bangladesh and stated Bangabandhu’s legacy is being carried forward by his daughter, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Fahrenholtz talked about the visionary leadership of Bangabandhu and the moral values of the Father of the Nation.

He said that all relevant stakeholders should work together to bring it to reality his ideology of secular Bangladesh while social rights for all.

High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Bangladesh D.P.S.N. Dayasekara said Sri Lanka was one of the first countries to establish a relationship with Bangladesh following their liberation.

He claimed that everyone should follow the values set by Bangabandhu to ensure equal rights for all.

UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo said the values of Bangabandhu of freedom for all, ideals of leaving no one behind and equality amongst all match the foundations of sustainable development, which are critical values of the U.N. as well.

She said the UN has been a staunch ally in playing a role in the development of Bangladesh and wishes to continue doing so.

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard said she was deeply moved after hearing the narration of the brutality of August 15.

She shared that Switzerland has been a robust ally to Bangladesh and was delighted to hear that it was Bangabandhu’s vision that Bangladesh be the “Switzerland of the East.”

She wished that this relationship between the two nations be as strong as it has been over the years.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen highlighted the impact of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the founding of the country, and also on its journey as an independent state.

He brought up Bangabandhu’s sacrifices, incarceration, his dream, and vision of an independent nation and the undying love for the Bengali people.

Dr Momen highlighted the turnaround that the country experienced since 1971, where he led the country to economic development before his untimely demise.

He stated the foundation of Bangladesh’s foreign policy is built around the notion developed by Bangabandhu of “friendship to all, and malice to none.”

Ambassadors, High Commissioners and representatives of over 40 countries joined the discussion hosted by AL International Affairs Sub Committee and moderated by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Barrister Shah Ali Farhad.

Chairman, Bangladesh Awami Jubo League Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, Chairman, AL International Affairs Sub Committee, Muhammad Zamir and AL International Affairs Secretary Dr. Shammi Ahmed were present.

A booklet titled: “The Darkest Night and Its Aftermath” was virtually unveiled during the discussion and hard copies will also be shared with all Foreign Missions in Dhaka.

Marking the 21st August, the sub committee launched a short video portraying the atrocities “inflicted by the then BNP-led regime” with the grisly grande attack at a rally led by Sheikh Hasina and sheding light on the saga of how the then state organs swooped on to provide shelter to the perpetrators.