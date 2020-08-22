Rayhan Kabir returns home

Bangladesh national Rayhan Kabir who was arrested in Malaysia because of featuring in an Al Jazeera documentary about police raids on migrants amid coronavirus pandemic has returned home, his father said.

A Malaysia Airlines flight, carrying Rayhan, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka around 1 am on Saturday, confirmed Rayhan’s father Shah Alam.

Earlier, Rayhan was taken to Kuala Lumpur International Airport around 9pm (Malaysian time) on Friday by immigration officers to catch the scheduled flight of 11pm (Malaysian Time) from the airport.

Rayhan was arrested after appearing in an Al Jazeera documentary in Malaysia on July 24. After 14-day interrogation, Malaysian police produced him before the court on August 6, with a fresh 14-day remand prayer. The court later granted 13-day remand for him. On completion of the remand, police said there is no allegation against him. Soon after it, Malaysia’s Immigration police decided to deport him to Bangladesh.