Bangladesh, India have scope to work together on agriculture: Minister

Agriculture Minister Dr M Abdur Razzaque on Sunday sought cooperation from India for agro-processing and farm mechanisation and said the two neighbours have many opportunities to work together.

“Bangladesh has become self-sufficient in food. Now the main goal is to commercialise and modernise agriculture … India’s cooperation is needed in these cases. The two countries have many opportunities to work together,” he said while meeting Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das at the Secretariat.

Dr Razzaque noted that the domestic market needs to be boosted by improving the rural economy. “There are many opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, not only in agriculture, but also in all sectors of the economy, including industrialisation and the services sector.”

Praising Bangladesh’s success in agriculture, the Indian envoy assured cooperation in several sectors including agro processing, dairy, agricultural engineering and light engineering.