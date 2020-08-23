COVID-19 cases reach 10,016 in Sylhet

SYLHET, Aug 23 : With detection of 51 more positive cases in last 24 hours till this noon, the total number of COVID-19 infected patients in Sylhet division has surged to 10,016.

Director of health services, Dr. Sultana Razia told BSS that with four more death in the last one day , the number of fatalities from COVID -19 in the division now stands at 181 .

“ Of the total, the COVID 19 positive cases are 5,314 are in Sylhet, 1,908 in Sunamganj, 1,436 in Habiganj and 1358 in Moulovibazar districts” She added.

The total number of recovered COVID-19 patients now rises to 6,246 till this noon, she said.

Among the total infected persons, 412 are undergoing treatment at different isolation units of different hospitals.

A total of 17,491 people has been put in quarantines since the beginning of the OVID-19 pandemic in the division.

Of the COVID -19 positive , 16,872 have so far been released from home or institutional quarantines.