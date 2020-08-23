Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 34 more die, 1,973 test positive in 24hrs

Bangladesh on Sunday reported 34 new deaths from the novel coronavirus infection in a daily count, taking the death toll to 3,941.

Another 1,973 coronavirus patients found in 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 294,598.

A press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) made the disclosure on Sunday afternoon.

Health authorities reported that another 3,524 people have recovered from the disease in a day, taking the total number of recoveries to 179,091.

In the last 24 hours, 91 coronavirus testing laboratories across the country tested 10,801 samples.