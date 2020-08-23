JICA to implement Tk 882 cr food value chain dev project in Bangladesh

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) will implement a food value chain development project at a cost of about Tk 882 crore to expand agricultural processing and agribusiness in Bangladesh.

Under this project, low-interest finance and technical assistance will be provided to the organisations and industrial entrepreneurs working in the field of agro-based business development, food processing and food security.

Apart from strengthening the initiative to provide safe and quality food, this project will help achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 2 and 8.

This information was revealed during an online meeting between Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and JICA Bangladesh Office Chief Representative Yuho Hayakawa.

At the meeting, Hayakawa said, “Recent economic growth has led to an increase in demand for quality and safe food, both domestically and abroad.”

He noted that quality protection and development of the food value chain have become urgent at every stage of production.

Minister Humayun referred to JICA as one of the development partners of Bangladesh and said it has been making a significant contribution to the development of infrastructure, modernisation of technical training, development of food and food-related industries in Bangladesh.

He also noted that JICA could come up with innovative projects to diversify the products of state-owned sugar mills in Bangladesh.

“The ministry will extend all possible support for the speedy implementation of the project to improve the quality of the food industry in Bangladesh,” he said.