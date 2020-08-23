US-Bangla to add another flight on Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route from Sept 1

US-Bangla Airlines, one of the largest private airlines in Bangladesh, is introducing an extra flight on Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route from September 1.

“A total of three flights will operate on the route from September 1,” the company said in a statement.

At present, their flights are leaving for Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 8pm on Thursdays and Sundays and is leaving for Dhaka at 3am local time on Mondays and Fridays from Kuala Lumpur.

Flights will be operated from Dhaka to Kuala Lumpur on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays from September 1 and from Kuala Lumpur to Dhaka on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

A 164-seat Boeing 737-800 aircraft is being used on the route.

At present, US-Bangla Airlines has 13 aircraft in its fleet. Of which, four are Boeing 737-800, six are brand new ATR 72-600 and three are Dash8-Q400 aircraft.