About Battle of Karbala, was Yajid  Sunni ?

Now it is Muharram, the Islamic new year, 1st month of Arabic calendar. The very 1st 10 days of the new year or the month Moharram has an unforgettable tale of sorrow and shame for humanity. This is about a battle the battle of Karbala.

The Battle of Karbla known as Shiia practice or Shiia ritual because the Shiia sectarian group of Muslim, every year do preserve this across the world. Karbala the known city of Iraq is the key place for this, where the symbol of Shrine and history is marked down. The battle of Karbala took place on the coast of Burak lake, where family of prophets pbuh family members, all male descendent were killed brutally by Yajid, Mawiyas son.

Was Yajid Sunny? Our sectarian group believe, we are Sunni by Ahl e Sunnah. It’s became forbidden like to even talk about Karbala, because there worldwide the Shiia sect hold this practice with highest priority, in it includes, self harm, bleeding and even children are encouraged to pain-feeling. They do all this for the love of prophets grand son Imam Hussain and for the boys, pbut. Indeed, its a pain-striking, occurrence, it chills through my veins. It wasn’t like any other battle, there brutality so sad and the plot was sickening bad, though, self hitting for that isn’t ideal. At least child mustn’t be encouraged to pain feelings.

Battle of Karbala was such inhumane incident, shame for humanity, that those Iraqi people moaned it, most weren’t Muslims those spoke out loud and spread the news of cruelty across, what was done by Muslims (claimed to be). Why, Sunni people don’t speak about Karbala?

Was Mawiyas son Yajid a Sunni? I do refuse to co-faith with him and his followers. Do our Sunni people try to cover up for Yajid who dictated cruelty on Prophets family?

Islam was shamed with blood stain of battle of Karbala and Sunni demography was separated out, was it out of Yajids court there in Damascus? Karbala Mosque Mufti refused Yajids courtship codes, that’s because Imam Hussain then followed on by Jaynal Abedin and Sister Jaynab pbut stood afirmed against it. Then where our Sunni took sarmon from to start on, on what codes? Surely Yajid couldn’t have been appreciated let alone to be approved.

After the brutally killing all the boys, Imam Hussain pbuh was assasinated on the 10th day of Muharram, and his respected head was taken to Damascus with the women pbut, what a gross brutality. Iraqi people, the vast majority are respect worthy and fortunate that they saw, felt and came forward to express their love feelings for the family of prophet pbut. What about Saudi, Syrian people, why they didn’t feel for the prophets family?

One Yajid alone couldn’t have done such destructive cruelty, and todays Syria – Palestine do hold some previous Painted pictures bearing the results may be? Those people in that region, saw prophets footsteps, Shabas – the companions, and his family descendants and their souls weren’t awaken?

What do our Sunni Muslims like to talk about? Wasn’t Yajid Mawiyas son a Phidaphile? Those women had been tortured in the cells and the girls? 4 year old Rukaiya Husaains daughter, screamed in pain, crouched down in her own blood and died, what is this scene about? Our Sunni people hate Shiias for their elaboration of demonstrative, describing of the Karbala and Damascus. Why repressive? Sunni Muslims majority of that region, later generation were Yajids offsprings, aren’t they also mix of Alis blood, under Yajid by force?

In remembrance, durud, azkar must be done for the Alh el Baith, the house of Prophet pbut.

