Hanging body of policeman’s wife recovered in Sylhet

The hanging body of a policeman’s wife has been recovered in Majumdari area of Sylhet city. Police recovered her body at noon on Sunday (August 23rd) and sent it to the morgue of Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Sananda Mallick (30) wife of South Surma police constable Basudeb Mallick. The 10-year-old couple has two 3-year-old daughters.

Police constable Basudeb Mallick has been living with his two daughters and wife on the 4th floor of house No. 8 in Majumdari area. At some point on Sunday morning, Sananda committed suicide by hanging herself from a fan in the dining room of their house out of everyone’s knowledge.

Confirming the matter, Airport Police Sub-Inspector Lokman Hossain said there were no signs of injuries on the body of the deceased. Not finding Sananda in bed at dawn, her husband continued to look for her in other rooms of the house. At that time, the police was informed that she was seen hanging from a fan in the drawing room. Initially it was thought that Sananda was suffering from mental illness.