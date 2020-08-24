

A post about girl was killed for refusing to marry him, its triggered in me and I added, its shame and sad news of course though not surprising. Its sad and not empathised that often girls are harassed to womanhood throughout lifetime to old age and continuously abused. Even in hajj I experienced such. The people, other men support the man. Also Family take part with lie plots and further harassed the victim woman (and her sons were harassed and distressed) even 27 years later and in Hajj. Other mans harassing continued 30 years, from (girlhood) childhood to passed mid age. Its not a happy news though I believe that one is killed she’s relived or saved from continues harassments from all directions and every kinds.

Two many boys want to marry one girl and for their rivalry Among themselves , It’s the girl gets tortured and suffering goes on. It’s the Asian where evil Saitan work is worse in such. In Asians, the boy, one specific boy, spread out to his wider circle of friends and their friends about his relative girl that he’s fond of, and describes her beauty, by doing so they push others attention to the unknown girl, and together they all from every direction begin to harass her. Often, also other woman/girls expressing with jealousy they divert attention of boys/men to a single girl. Men/boys competition and rivalry begins result to stressing the poor girl. Relative in some cases comes to girls house and see the girl with female relatives help and build on his possessiveness. It’s good in a way, she is killed and saved if she’s Asian, where there many like me even failed attempts of suicide to escape from unduly on going tortures and Continued forced to live with injuries and suffering pain. After all, those men suffer under their mirror type rather turns out to be much more stronger than them. Their women by tactics, magic and with whispering practice, they force men to enslavement of a woman, they fail all men’s tactics, whisperings practices and stand strong with grouping against him and win against him, makes him like a slave, under her.

Jungle like environment, there one predictor wins over other by horning with its all practice ability. Then, their children, its the society of ethnic UK, moaning become the morn, with allegation of Western culture, that their children, either like Shamima Begum as I expressed in the past, or like other cases of Asian cases of blaming Islam, faulting it because of parents pictures of couple type instead of looking at it and analysing where the wrong is. Oh, its culture, they say. Who made the culture of like animal battle? Ubaid Ullah Amini (Kari) on hajj tour uttered a story from Marina (after Hijrath the Migration) that’s mean it was a Muslim era. A man fell in for fancy of a woman, and she was married elsewhere to another man who fancied her too. The woman had to live in precautious boundary to be saved from the 1st mentioned man. After her Husbands death she remarried to another man also who was fond of her and in this marriage she still lived within boundaries of precautious restrictions and in fear (decades passed).

One day the woman died, and family and relatives buried her and went off, the 1st mentioned man was witching from distance. After people left, he went forward and dig up the grave saying now whos going to protect you (hasina) beauty? I’ve got you, all alone. Happily, he got the copse out of grave and raped it to his satisfaction. Muslims do know this kind of stories and this stories are retold often. Alive women get abused and suffer pain, further tortures of harassing plotting of join, contributory of many groups, Individuals, and communities and goes on, the woman, her family, relatives and to wider circle of interconnection of people are pushed to bear it, and are stressed about. What lesson is about in this dead body, copse abusing case? To our famous Hanifi Madhab, the sectarian group, Nizan Uddin Auliya, the Saint name is a renown, who was a looter, a gang star, with his people or by himself he used go around and loot the travellers. Once when he faced a Holy man, who questioned Nizan looter, who do you do such acts of cruelty and looting for, do they appreciate your acts and would they stand by you on the day of judgement, to share the result of your bad deeds?

Having no answer to such question, he felt a bit puzzled. The Holy man told him to go back and ask those are in his family. Nizan looters attention diverted and he went to his family, there his old parents, holding each others hand moving slowly, trolling around, he came to them and asked, mother and father, you are aware of that I do looting. And to do so I use my strength, push people down, bit them up and snach their money off them and with that I buy food feeding you all? Would you stand by me on the day of judgement? Patents replied no, not for such sin, bad acts, because we are old, we raised you up, and its up to you whether you feed us or don’t, we didn’t teach you to looting. No, must earn legitimate, halal.

With disappointed feelings he walked away saying, I feed you two by risking my life and you won’t stand up for me on the judgement day, his son came forward, father have got snack for me, father smiled and said, no , but I’ll get it, you tell me, I buy you things you like with the looting money, on the judgement day will you stand up for me? Oh, no father, I didn’t tell you to loot, I am a chid and you should feed me its your duty. With astonishment, he walked to his wife and said, I love you and married to you, and you love me too, and you know I earn by looting and feed you, you love me so you will stand by me on the day of judgement to answer for my acts, wife replied, no, you married me so its your duty to feed me, I didn’t ask you to do looting, I am not responsible for your acts. Nizam, felt burden on his soul and with pressure on his heart he walked back on the path, there he meet the Holy man and cried how can I be forgiven, because I’ve hurt many, Injured many, took their money and God knows what they had to suffer afterwards. I also committed 100 murders. The Holy man said, begin to cut twigs from the woods, sell them and feed your family, and keep repenting to God and pointed towards to a dead tree and said keep watering it till it shoots out stems. When this dead tree shoots out stems that is the day you can be assured you are forgiven.

Passing days to months, to years and decades passed. Nizam lost his parents, wife passed away, son grew up and moved out settled being married, there Nizam left with regretful tears seeking Lords forgiveness. One day in the late afternoon, Nizan walking up with buckets of water to pour on the tree roots, he saw, in the near by grave, a man had dig out the new grave and pulled the copse out, unwrapped the white material off and got prepared to rape the dead body, saying I got you at last (hasina) beauty, Nizan, began shaking in anger and said, I cannot tolerate such disgusting man, while I am guilty of 100 murders, may be one more, because this is disgusting act hurting my manhood. Nizan went forward and hit the mans head with a stone and killed him, and began to scream crying, Oh my lord, ill never be forgiven now, I added one more murder on my head. As Nizam looter, after this last murder, in distress began ran towards to tree telling it, what to be forgiven, I ended up committed another murder, squatted down, he felt breeze of freshness, gust of oxygenated kind of fresh air, he looked up, and filled with amusement, the tree filled up with fresh sprouts, springing out and fresh leaves swinging. Nizan saying my Lord, the forgiving one, you made the tree alive?

Nizam questioned, what is this my lord? I have committed another murder? Its 101 now. A Holy man reappeared before him and said, O you Nizamuddin Aulia, (Saint Nizam) you now go to the direction your feet takes you and distribute your lords blessing you achieved, share among the people. Nizam began to walk East ways and known to be he was settled in Chisti near Afghan. From there, later on the Sufism sectarian group panned out and its understood the Indian Chisti are his followers.

